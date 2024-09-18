Through Acquisitions, Open Text Expands Its AI Capabilities

Summary

  • Open Text, with 120,000 enterprise customers, expanded its TAM to $200 billion through AI and cloud growth, including the $5.8 billion Micro Focus acquisition.
  • Gross margins at 77.3% and adjusted EBITDA margins at 34.1% in fiscal 2024 make OTEX stock attractive, trading at 8.9 times 2025 EPS estimate.
  • Focused on cloud and AI, Open Text aims for mid-single-digit organic growth in 2025 and 7%-9% by 2027, despite mixed financials.
  • Despite debt concerns from the Micro Focus acquisition, Open Text's profitability and undervaluation suggest it's okay to hold, with a free cash flow yield of 5.8%.

OpenText Office Building

AWSeebaran/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Open Text $43.39 (Toronto, Nasdaq symbol NASDAQ:OTEX; Technology; Shares outstanding: 271.2 million; Market cap: $11.66 billion; Open Text) develops, markets, licenses and supports collaboration and enterprise-information-management software for corporate clients. That software finds, stores and distributes information

Established in 1995, The Successful Investor Network has two businesses: an established group of renowned investment publications and a thriving Wealth Management service. The newsletters offer investors a range of investment styles, and the newsletters’ portfolios regularly top the market indexes. Our Wealth Management group, built on a conservative investment approach and low fee structure, oversees hundreds of millions of dollars for private clients. Pat McKeough, one of Canada’s most respected investment analysts and writers, is the founder and president of both companies.

