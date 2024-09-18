Open Text $43.39 (Toronto, Nasdaq symbol NASDAQ:OTEX; Technology; Shares outstanding: 271.2 million; Market cap: $11.66 billion; Open Text) develops, markets, licenses and supports collaboration and enterprise-information-management software for corporate clients. That software finds, stores and distributes information
Through Acquisitions, Open Text Expands Its AI Capabilities
Summary
- Open Text, with 120,000 enterprise customers, expanded its TAM to $200 billion through AI and cloud growth, including the $5.8 billion Micro Focus acquisition.
- Gross margins at 77.3% and adjusted EBITDA margins at 34.1% in fiscal 2024 make OTEX stock attractive, trading at 8.9 times 2025 EPS estimate.
- Focused on cloud and AI, Open Text aims for mid-single-digit organic growth in 2025 and 7%-9% by 2027, despite mixed financials.
- Despite debt concerns from the Micro Focus acquisition, Open Text's profitability and undervaluation suggest it's okay to hold, with a free cash flow yield of 5.8%.
