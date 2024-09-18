Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: This Recovery Can Continue

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
8.07K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shows promising growth with increased Lupkynis sales. The near future could see a $10M milestone for Japanese approval and royalty payments from Japanese sales.
  • AUPH is developing AUR200, with a phase 1 trial underway allowing it to diversify beyond Lupkynis.
  • The Company reported a $722K net income for Q2'24, up from a $10.7M net loss in Q1'24.

2024 to 2026 written on the road background with yellow arrow

smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

When I last covered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSX:AUP:CA) in May, I rated the company a buy, as sales of Lupkynis seemed to have renewed growth. In the past two months, AUPH has; restructured its board, made moves

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
8.07K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AUP:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AUP:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AUPH
--
AUP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News