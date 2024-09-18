High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI), the Canadian cannabis retailer operating primarily under the Canna Cabana brand, reported the company’s fiscal Q3 results on the 16th of September after market close. While revenues grew
High Tide Q3: Incredible Sales Momentum, Weaker Gross Margin (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- High Tide's Q3 showed great sales growth amid slower industry growth, as the Canna Cabana chain continues gaining market share.
- The gross margin contracted sequentially, being a cost of the rapid sales expansion, but I believe that the long-term case for margin expansion still stands.
- High Tide's retail network expansion, membership growth, private label launch, pop-up stores, and potential new market entries should continue the ongoing momentum in upcoming years.
- HITI stock is now increasingly attractively priced.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HITI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.