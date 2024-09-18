LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) recently delivered beneficial business figures about user base growth and cumulative borrower growth. In my view, the combination of artificial intelligence, the software used by LX, and the links with financial institutions will most likely
LexinFintech: User Base Sees Growth, AI In The Works, And Undervalued
Summary
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shows strong user base and cumulative borrower growth, driven by AI, proprietary software, and financial institution partnerships.
- LX's focus on young Chinese consumers and strategic equity investments in fintech and insurance sectors are expected to drive future FCF growth.
- Financial improvements include reduced debt, increased equity, and substantial cash reserves, indicating robust operational performance and potential stock price appreciation.
- My DCF model reveals significant undervaluation suggesting substantial upside potential for LX stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.