Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is well positioned for strong growth and margin expansion in e2h24 as high-quality backlog turns to revenue. Despite the softer oil market, SLB is realizing strength in Digital & Integration, gas, and LNG internationally. With domestic land rig
Schlumberger Has A Path For Growth; Oil May Be Holding Back The Share Price
Summary
- Schlumberger is poised for strong growth and margin expansion in 2H24, driven by high-quality backlog turning to revenue.
- SLB's growth is expected internationally, with deepwater developments in Latin America and Africa, and a focus on gas production in the Middle East and Asia.
- Management's focus on operational efficiency, strategic resource allocation, and the ChampionX acquisition supports margin improvement and an expansion of offerings.
- Despite SLB shares' high correlation to WTI prices, SLB's $3b share repurchase commitment for eFY24 and $4b for eFY25 provides shareholders value as they navigate choppy waters.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.