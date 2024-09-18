BlackRock Advantage International Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns (%) as of 6/30/24
|
2Q24 (not annualized)
|
YTD (not annualized)
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Institutional (MUTF:BROIX)
|
1.36
|
7.21
|
13.05
|
4.38
|
7.28
|
5.49
|
Investor A (Without Sales Charge)
|
1.33
|
7.13
|
12.82
|
4.12
|
7.01
|
5.23
|
Investor A (With Sales Charge)
|
-3.99
|
1.50
|
6.90
|
2.27
|
5.86
|
4.66
|
MSCI EAFE 2
|
-0.42
|
5.34
|
11.54
|
2.89
|
6.46
|
4.33
|
The fund's annual total returns prior to June 12, 2017 reflect a different investment strategy.
Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 0.68%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses (dividend expense, interest expense, acquired fund fees and expenses and certain other fund expenses) 0.50%. For Investor A shares: Total 1.00%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses 0.75%. Institutional and Investor A shares have contractual waivers with an end date of 06/30/2025 terminable upon 90 days notice. For certain share classes, BlackRock may voluntarily agree to waive certain fees and expenses in which the adviser may discontinue at any time without notice. Expenses stated as of the fund's most recent prospectus. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Refer to Investment Management & Financial Services | BlackRock for most recent month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Share classes have different sales charges, fees and other features. Returns with sales charge reflect deduction of current maximum initial sales charge of 5.25% for Investor A shares. Institutional shares have no front- or back-end load. Institutional shares have limited availability and may be purchased at various minimums. See prospectus for details. Net Expenses Excluding Investment Related Expenses for Institutional shares: 0.50%; for Investor A shares: 0.75%.
Commentary as of 06/30/24
The fund posted returns of 1.36% (Institutional shares) and 1.33% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024. Stock selection measures largely drove the fund's strong relative performance. Fundamental insights led gains, followed by sentiment measures, which continued their solid performance. Macro-related insights were mixed, with industry insights correctly capturing the weight-loss drug theme. From a sector-positioning perspective, the fund remained largely neutral. However, there were slight overweight exposures to the industrials and information technology ('IT') sectors, and slight underweight allocations to the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.
Top 10 holdings (%)
|
Novo Nordisk (NVO)
|
3.60
|
ASML Holding (ASML)
|
3.43
|
Novartis AG (NVS)
|
2.32
|
SAP SE (SAP)
|
2.30
|
BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
|
1.93
|
Siemens Ag (OTCPK:SIEGY)
|
1.91
|
Shell Plc (SHEL)
|
1.88
|
Tokyo Electron Ltd (OTCPK:TOELY)
|
1.68
|
Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF)
|
1.67
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
|
1.60
Contributors
Stock selection measures led gains during the quarter. A resurgence of fundamental insights, particularly quality-related measures, was the main driver of performance. Insights with a preference for companies with higher research & development expenditure and measures evaluating balance sheets correctly positioned the fund around health care stocks that benefited from the weight loss drug theme. Traditional valuation measures rebounded, driving gains in Japanese stocks. Elsewhere, text-based sentiment insights analyzing company conference calls and supply chain disruptions also worked in the aerospace and defense industry.
Detractors
Despite positive relative performance, in aggregate, select macro-related measures struggled. Style-related measures that went against value motivated an unsuccessful overweight exposure to Japanese IT stocks in the semiconductors & semiconductor equipment industry, which detracted due to a reversal of the market. Certain nontraditional quality measures looking at environmental measures, such as waste management and green gas emissions, were also challenged. Finally, positioning around French names proved wrong footed amid a snap election.
Further insight
Despite a pullback in April, driven by inflation surprises and a short-lived rate spike, equities again continued their ascent, driven by the persistent returns of the artificial intelligence ('AI') theme. Strong earnings from AI leaders in May ignited another rally as investor focus shifted to earnings momentum. This highlighted a more discriminatory tone as investors chased fundamental strength. Cyclical stocks struggled amid softening macroeconomic data, with economic surprises falling to levels last observed in 2022. Unsurprisingly, IT performed best as seven out of 11 global sectors posted negative returns. As a result, growth outperformed value while small-cap equities lagged. More broadly, markets globally decoupled from an increasingly benign United States, most notably in Europe.
|
Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Stock and bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets. Performance may be attributable to unusually high IPO profits. There is no guarantee this level of performance will be repeated. IPO securities have no trading history and the price may be volatile. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy.
BlackRock provides compensation in connection with obtaining or using third-party ratings and rankings.
1 Class R shares are sold to a limited group of investors, including certain retirement plans. See prospectus for details. 2 The MSCI EAFE Index measures the performance of large and mid-cap equities of developed markets, excluding the United States and Canada.†† The Morningstar Rating TM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed products monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall
Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The fund was rated against the following numbers of U.S. domiciled Foreign Large Blend funds over the following time periods:679 in the last 3 years, 639 in the last 5 years and 421 in the last 10 years. With respect to these Foreign Large
Blend funds, the fund received a Morningstar Rating of 5, 4 and 4 stars for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively. Other classes may have different performance characteristics.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.
Not FDIC Insured • May Lose Value • No Bank Guarantee
