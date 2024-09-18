Healing The German Industrial Sector Will Require Unprecedented Restructurings

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.98K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Germany has experienced a prolonged industrial downturn, with industrial production dropping 20% since its peak in 2017.
  • Chemicals and autos are currently in precarious condition due to their sensitivity to the current economic slowdown and are emblematic of required changes.
  • The German chemical sector, hurt by weaker demand and higher energy costs since 2022, started restructuring sooner.

Conveyor belt worker operates a robot that transports insulin bags - modern factory for the production of medicines in the healthcare sector

industryview

By Gianmarco Migliavacca

Deep restructurings in the German chemical and auto sectors could pose severe tests for company managements and governance structures.

Germany has experienced a prolonged industrial downturn, with industrial production dropping 20% since its peak in 2017. The crisis, in our

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.98K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

About NQDE50:IND Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NQDE50:IND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NQDE50:IND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News