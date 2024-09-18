Renewable energy is one of the key growth sectors for India, a priority for the newly formed government and critical for the country's future development. Below, I dive into India's renewable energy sector, exploring its growth trajectory, key drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities, while also examining policy
Indian Renewables: Earth, Wind, And Fire
Summary
- India’s renewable energy capacity installations have been growing at a staggering rate.
- The renewable energy sector is a strategically important sector for India.
- India’s renewable energy sector provides various investment opportunities through different bond structures and expected issuance.
