Capstone Copper: Substantial Growth Anticipated Going Forward, Likely Priced In

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Capstone Copper is an America-focused copper mining company, with recent Q2 2024 results and developments analyzed.
  • The company reported record $393M in revenues during Q2 and a healthy $73M in earnings from mining operations.
  • The Mantoverde Development Project is on track to deliver substantial production growth going forward and lower consolidated costs substantially.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Off The Beaten Path get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Close up of electrical engineer inspecting copper windings in electrical engineering factory

Monty Rakusen

Overview

Capstone Copper (TSX:CS:CA) is an America-focused copper mining company that owns 4 operating mines in the USA, Mexico, and Chile. The company also has the fully permitted Santo Domingo development project in Chile.

I have covered

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. My portfolio has had the following returns: 81% in 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, 12% in 2023, and 14% YTD2024.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
4.53K Followers

Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics and manages a small investment company. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

He runs the investment group Off The Beaten Path.

It focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which do allow investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CS:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CS:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCCF
--
CS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News