BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns(%) as of 6/30/24
2Q24
(not annualized)
YTD
(not annualized)
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
Since Inception1
Institutional
-0.39
3.56
10.34
2.96
3.51
-
4.23
Investor A (Without Sales Charge)
-0.39
3.46
10.09
2.71
3.24
-
3.97
Investor A (With Sales Charge)
-4.38
-0.68
5.69
1.32
2.40
-
3.51
BofA ML 3-Month T-Bill 2
1.32
2.63
5.40
3.03
2.16
1.51
-
|The Fund's returns prior to September 17, 2018 are the returns of a predecessor fund that reorganized into the Fund on September 17, 2018. Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 0.93%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses (dividend expense, interest expense, acquired fund fees and expenses and certain other fund expenses) 0.93%. For Investor A shares: Total 1.21%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses 1.20%. Institutional and Investor A shares have contractual waivers with an end date of 06/30/2025 terminable upon 90 days notice. For certain share classes, BlackRock may voluntarily agree to waive certain fees and expenses in which the adviser may discontinue at any time without notice. Expenses stated as of the fund's most recent prospectus. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Refer to Investment Management & Financial Services | BlackRock for most recent month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Share classes have different sales charges, fees and other features. Returns with sales charge reflect deduction of current maximum initial sales charge of 4.0% for Investor A shares. Institutional shares have no front- or back-end load. Institutional shares have limited availability and may be purchased at various minimums. See prospectus for details. Net Expenses Excluding Investment Related Expenses for Institutional shares: 0.93%; for Investor A shares: 1.20%.
Commentary as of 06/30/24
- The fund posted returns of -0.39% (Institutional shares) and -0.39% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024.
- The Directional Asset Allocation (DAA) and Macro strategies delivered positive performance, while the Defensive Equity Long/Short strategy detracted.
- During the quarter, the fund underperformed the S&P 500, Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond, and Bloomberg U.S. High Yield Bond indices.
Investment approach
Seeks total return, comprised of current income and capital appreciation, by investing in a range of global asset classes, with a focus on fixed and floating rate debt securities and equity securities.
Contributors
The DAA strategies contributed strongly, despite a challenging bond market performance. The broad "risk-on" market rally supported positive performance in May and June. Market sentiment and economic data reversed in May as a weaker-than-expected inflation reading led to tightening spreads and strong risk asset performance. "Carry", spread, and duration (interest rate sensitivity) all contributed. The Macro strategy's positive performance was driven by strength in April, when it benefited from inflation and risk-parity timing strategies.
Detractors
The Defensive Equity Long/Short strategy detracted. U.S. equity markets continued to perform very well even as anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts failed to materialize, which created a headwind for the defensively oriented strategies. The majority of the losses occurred in May, when the strategies were on the wrong side of earnings-related moves. The strategy has performed positively during earnings periods over the long run, though that can come with some volatility to the upside or downside.
Further insight
The outlook for bonds has improved, though traditional bond indices have not been the best way to gain exposure to the asset class due to heightened volatility, elevated stock-bond correlation, and an uncertain timeline around the pace of interest rate cuts. The fund is designed to be a better bond fund, providing attractive, diversifying, risk-adjusted returns. Higher bond yields paired with policy and inflation uncertainty-driven equity dispersion create a very attractive backdrop for the fund.
Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Stock and bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets. Fixed income risks include interest rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments. Principal of mortgage- or asset-backed securities normally may be prepaid at any time, reducing the yield and market value of those securities. Obligations of US govt. agencies are supported by varying degrees of credit but generally are not backed by the full faith and credit of the US govt. Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher rated securities. Investments in emerging markets may be considered speculative and are more likely to experience hyperinflation and currency devaluations, which adversely affect returns. In addition, many emerging securities markets have lower trading volumes and less liquidity. The fund may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy.
1 Inception: 5/19/15. 2 The Bank of America (BofA) Merrill Lynch (ML) 3-month Treasury Bill Index tracks the performance of U.S. government securities with 90-day maturities.
