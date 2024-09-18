Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Susan Chai as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Legend Biotech: Entering Accelerated Growth Phase, Carvykti Positions Company For Valuation Expansion
Summary
- Carvykti, a CAR-T therapy co-developed by Legend Biotech & J&J, is central to second-line multiple myeloma treatment. Both firms are actively scaling up production across bases.
- Carvykti sales surged 60% YoY, reaching US$343 million in 1H2024, forecasting US$1 bilion+ for the full year.
- Rumors since July claim Legend Biotech faced a takeover bid, with fresh whispers of pricing disputes in negotiations this week.
- Legend Biotech's valuation is conservative relative to its market value to peak sales ratio, suggesting potential for significant appreciation in the future.
