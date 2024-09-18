Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Susan Chai as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

I have worked in the securities investment industry for 15 years, from a mutual fund researcher to an equity fund manager, and later also a private equity fund manager. I have a master's degree and am very interested in research in the field of medicine and healthcare. I hope to share my research and analysis on this platform, and also hope to discuss and grow with friends who are interested in these areas. As we all know, the threshold for innovative drug research is relatively high and requires a lot of medical and pharmaceutical expertise. In-depth interpretation of clinical pipeline data is also very hard work and requires reading a large number of reports and documents. I hope to be excellent in this area and bring value to everyone. During my career as a fund manager, I have managed several pharmaceutical funds and have considerable experience in investing in the pharmaceutical field. The technological changes in the pharmaceutical field are also very fast. I have been studying hard, hoping to catch up with the trend changes in the industry, and hope to continue to find excellent companies. At the same time, my research in the field of innovative medicine is based on a global perspective. In the current era, there are more and more cooperation between pharmaceutical companies in various countries. If you want to do good research, you must analyze it from a global perspective. This is what I have always pursued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.