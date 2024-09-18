LONZ: A Throughout-The-Cycle Asset

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
4.1K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The PIMCO Senior Loan Active ETF offers prudent exposure with low price risk and high-income attributes.
  • LONZ's near-zero effective duration and diversified corporate bank loans portfolio mitigate interest rate sensitivity, which I deem beneficial in today's uncertain economic environment.
  • Despite investing in non-investment-grade loans, LONZ's position in the debt waterfall structure, compelling forward dividend yield, and potential for enhanced net income translate into play into a favorable trajectory.
  • I am bullish on LONZ due to its ability to protect against interest rate-driven price risk and deliver consistent dividends throughout economic cycles.

Fixed Money Income

meshaphoto

Today's coverage emphasizes the PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:LONZ), a PIMCO-managed exchange-traded fund that primarily invests in floating-rate senior loans.

Although stabilizing, the global economic environment remains uncertain. Therefore, I believe low-duration-high-income vehicles such as the LONZ ETF

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
4.1K Followers
Lead Author: Steve G. Booyens, CFA. Company: Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an Independent Research Firm and Private Investment Fund.Methodology: Pricing Systematic Risk and Exploring Bottom-Up Fundamentals.Assets Covered: Global Stocks & Fixed Income, REITs, CEFs, ETFs, and EMs. Primary Industries: Banking, Real Estate, Mining.Kindly note that our published content is dispensed as Independent Analysis and Doesn't Constitute Financial Advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LONZ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LONZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LONZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News