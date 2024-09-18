BlackRock Mid-Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns (%) as of 6/30/24
|
2Q24
(not annualized)
|
YTD
(not annualized)
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Institutional
|
-1.92
|
4.49
|
10.04
|
5.59
|
11.04
|
8.06
|
Investor A (Without Sales Charge)
|
-2.01
|
4.32
|
9.71
|
5.32
|
10.75
|
7.78
|
Investor A (With Sales Charge)
|
-7.15
|
-1.16
|
3.95
|
3.45
|
9.57
|
7.20
|
Russell Midcap Value2
|
-3.40
|
4.54
|
11.98
|
3.65
|
8.49
|
7.60
The fund's annual total returns prior to June 12, 2017, reflect a different investment strategy. Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 0.83%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses (dividend expense, interest expense, acquired fund fees and expenses and certain other fund expenses) 0.75%. For Investor A shares: Total 1.10%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses 1.00%. Institutional and Investor A shares have contractual waivers with an end date of 06/30/2025 terminable upon 90 days notice. For certain share classes, BlackRock may voluntarily agree to waive certain fees and expenses in which the adviser may discontinue at any time without notice. Expenses stated as of the fund's most recent prospectus. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Refer to Investment Management & Financial Services | BlackRock for most recent month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Share classes have different sales charges, fees and other features. Returns with sales charge reflect deduction of current maximum initial sales charge of 5.25% for Investor A shares. Institutional shares have no front- or back-end load. Institutional shares have limited availability and may be purchased at various minimums. See prospectus for details. Net Expenses Excluding Investment Related Expenses for Institutional shares: 0.74%; for Investor A shares: 0.99%.
Commentary as of 06/30/24
- The fund posted returns of -1.92% (Institutional shares) and -2.01% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024.
- The fund outperformed its benchmark, led by security selection in the industrials and materials sectors. Allocation decisions in the real estate and health care sectors hindered relative returns.
- Due to a combination of trading activity and market movements, allocations to the health care, information technology, and communication services sectors increased, while exposures to the consumer discretionary, financials, and energy sectors decreased.
|
★★★★ Morningstar Overall TM
Institutional shares rated against 374 Mid-Cap Value Funds, as of 6/30/24, based on risk-adjusted total return. Ratings are determined monthly and subject to change. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5- and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.††
Top 10 holdings (%)
|
Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
|
2.61
|
First Citizens Bancshares Inc (FCNCA)
|
2.32
|
Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
|
2.14
|
L3harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
|
2.11
|
Western Digital Corporation (WDC)
|
2.06
|
Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)
|
1.92
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
|
1.91
|
General Motors Co (GM)
|
1.90
|
Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
|
1.83
|Baxter International (BAX)
|1.74
Contributors
The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the industrials sector, specifically in the professional services industry. Stock selection in the materials sector positively influenced relative returns, notably in the metals & mining industry. In the communication services sector, security selection in the wireless telecommunication services industry had a favorable impact. Other contributors included security selection in the financials and IT sectors.
Detractors
Allocation decisions in the real estate and health care sectors hindered relative performance the most, particularly in the health care real estate investment trusts and life sciences tools & services industries. Investment decisions in the consumer discretionary sector also had a negative impact, notably in the automobile components industry. Positioning in the utilities sector was a further drag on relative returns.
Further insight
The U.S. has tools for economic growth within its resilient consumer base and productivity growth from generative artificial intelligence. Late-cycle risks remain, such as persistent inflation/rates, a weakening U.S. balance sheet, and a deteriorating U.S. consumer, particularly within lower income households. Valuations look stretched due to large technology companies "pulling" indexes and portfolios to be more growth-oriented. Value earnings growth is underappreciated, we believe, and may offer an attractive risk-return skew, given differences in expectations. We have leaned into more defensive areas, such health care, due to attractive valuations relative to history, while we emphasize stock-specific risks in more cyclical areas, such as financials.
Investment approach
Invests in the equity securities of mid-capitalization companies that pay attractive, sustainable and growing dividends with the aim of providing mid-capitalization equity returns with less volatility.
|
Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Stock values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. Investing in mid-cap companies may entail greater risk than large-cap companies, due to shorter operating histories, less seasoned management or lower trading volumes. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets. The fund may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy.
BlackRock provides compensation in connection with obtaining or using third-party ratings and rankings.
1 Class R shares are sold to a limited group of investors, including certain retirement plans. See prospectus for details. 2 The Russell Midcap Value Index represents the performance of the mid-capitalization value segment of the U.S. equity market. It includes Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.†† The Morningstar Rating TM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The fund was rated against the following numbers of U.S.-domiciled Mid-Cap Value funds over the following time periods:374 in the last 3 years, 360 in the last 5 years and 281 in the last 10 years. With respect to these Mid-Cap Value funds, the fund received a Morningstar Rating of 4, 4 and 4 stars for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively. Other classes may have different performance characteristics.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contains this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.
Not FDIC Insured • May Lose Value • No Bank Guarantee
07/24 - Mid-Cap Value Fund
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This post originally appeared on BlackRock.