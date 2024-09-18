BlackRock Basic Value VI Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns (%) as of 6/30/24
|
2Q24
(not annualized)
|
YTD
(not annualized)
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Class I (Without Sales Charge)1
|
-1.43
|
6.18
|
12.96
|
6.75
|
9.94
|
7.60
|
Morningstar Large Value Category Avg.
|
-1.53
|
7.33
|
14.54
|
6.52
|
9.66
|
8.21
|
Russell 1000 Value2
|
-2.17
|
6.62
|
13.06
|
5.52
|
9.01
|
8.23
|Data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown, which assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Insurance fees and charges are not included. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Expenses for Class I shares: Net, Excluding Investment Related Expenses 0.71%. For Class II shares: Net, Excluding Investment Related Expenses 0.88%. For Class III shares: Net, Excluding Investment Related Expenses 0.99%. Refer to (800)-441-7762 for most recent month-end performance.
Commentary as of 06/30/24
- The fund posted a return of -1.43% (Class I shares) for the second quarter of 2024.
- The fund outperformed its benchmark, led by security selection in the information technology and industrials sectors. Allocation decisions in the consumer staples and health care sectors hindered relative returns.
- Due to a combination of trading activity and market movements, allocations to the communication services, health care, and IT sectors increased, while exposures to the consumer staples, financials, and industrials sectors decreased.
Top 10 holdings (%)
|
Citigroup (C)
|
3.45
|
Wells Fargo (WFC)
|
3.30
|
L3harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
|
2.55
|
First Citizens Bancshares Inc Class (FCNCA)
|
2.55
|
Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
|
2.51
|
Fidelity National Information Serv (FIS)
|
2.49
|
Shell Plc (SHEL)
|
2.42
|
General Motors (GM)
|
2.38
|
Bp Adr Each Representing Six Plc
|
2.35
|Rtx Corp (RTX)
|2.32
Contributors
The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the IT sector, specifically in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry. Stock selection in the industrials sector, notably in the aerospace & defense industry, was beneficial. Security selection in the energy sector had a favorable impact, particularly in the oil, gas & consumable fuels industry. Other contributors included security selection in the consumer discretionary sector.
Detractors
Asset allocation decisions in the consumer staples and health care sectors hindered relative performance the most, particularly in the consumer staples distribution & retail industry. Investment decisions in the health care sector negatively impacted relative returns, notably in the health care equipment & supplies industry.
Investment approach
The fund seeks capital appreciation and, secondarily, income by investing in securities, primarily equities, that fund management believes to be undervalued.
Further insight
The U.S. has tools for economic growth within its resilient consumer base and productivity growth from generative artificial intelligence. Late-cycle risks remain, such as persistent inflation/rates, a weakening U.S. balance sheet, and a deteriorating U.S. consumer, particularly within lower income households. Valuations look stretched due to large technology companies "pulling" indexes and portfolios to be more growth-oriented. Value earnings growth is underappreciated, we believe, and may offer an attractive risk-return skew, given differences in expectations. We have leaned into more defensive areas, such health care, due to attractive valuations relative to history, while we emphasize stock-specific risks in more cyclical areas, such as financials.
|
Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Stock and bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets. Derivatives entails risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy.
BlackRock provides compensation in connection with obtaining or using third-party ratings and rankings.
1 All data refers to the underlying variable insurance product and not the retail mutual fund of the same name. All returns assume reinvestment of all dividends and capital gains distributions. Total investment returns exclude separate account fees, insurance-related fees and expenses. See the funds prospectus and the prospectus for the applicable variable insurance product for more information including fees and expenses. 2 The Russell 1000 Value Index comprises the large-cap value segment of U.S. equities.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.
Not FDIC Insured • May Lose Value • No Bank Guarantee
07/24 - Basic Value V.I. Fund
This post originally appeared on BlackRock.