BlackRock Advantage CoreAlpha Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns(%) as of 6/30/24
|
2Q24
(not annualized)
|
YTD
(not annualized)
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Institutional
|
0.43
|
-0.28
|
3.21
|
-3.58
|
-0.31
|
1.42
|
Investor A (Without Sales Charge)
|
0.37
|
-0.40
|
2.84
|
-3.85
|
-0.55
|
1.12
|
Investor A (With Sales Charge)
|
-3.65
|
-4.38
|
-1.28
|
-5.15
|
-1.36
|
0.71
|
Morningstar Intermediate Core Bond Category Avg.
|
0.23
|
-0.28
|
3.05
|
-2.99
|
-0.15
|
1.26
|
BBG U.S. Aggregate Bond1
|
0.07
|
-0.71
|
2.63
|
-3.02
|
-
|
-
Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 0.30%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses (dividend expense, interest expense, acquired fund fees and expenses and certain other fund expenses) 0.29%. For Investor A shares: Total 0.55%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses 0.54%. Institutional and Investor A shares have contractual waivers with an end date of 06/30/2025 terminable upon 90 days' notice. For certain share classes, BlackRock may voluntarily agree to waive certain fees and expenses in which the adviser may discontinue at any time without notice. Expenses stated as of the fund's most recent prospectus. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Net Expenses Excluding Investment Related Expenses for Institutional shares: 0.29%; for Investor A shares: 0.54%.
Commentary as of 06/30/24
- The fund posted returns of 0.43% (Institutional shares) and 0.37% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024.
- The main drivers of the fund's positive performance were asset allocation and credit security selection.
- The fund's overweight credit exposure was expressed via long investment grade, high yield, and high-quality securitized credit positions as "carry" remained attractive. The short duration exposure was reduced, bringing it close to neutral. The mortgage basis position remained in line with that of the benchmark.
Top 10 holdings(%)
|
United States Treasury
|
19.32
|
Federal National Mortgage
|
13.34
|
GNMA II
|
4.90
|
FHLM
|
4.71
|
Uniform Mbs
|
1.33
|
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Gold
|
0.90
|
JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
|
0.84
|
Omfit_19-2a-A
|
0.81
|
Stacr_22-Hqa1-M2
|
0.68
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS)
|0.67
Contributors
Asset allocation was the main contributor to performance, mainly due to securitized carry and high yield positioning. Credit security selection also contributed, due to overweight allocations to the banking, energy, and consumer cyclical sectors.
Detractors
Mortgage security selection detracted during the quarter due to mortgage-backed security pool selection.
Further insight
Economic growth and inflationary pressures moderated during the quarter, which dampened concerns about overheating. We expect disinflation to continue as we have seen signs of moderating growth that support interest rate cuts, though the path is likely to be bumpy. However, an increased focus on elections will continue to drive price action and warrants some caution. The fund retains an overweight credit exposure. We have less conviction on the path of interest rates and have reduced the short duration position. The fund has continued to hold a neutral mortgage basis position as technical factors have offset inexpensive valuations.
Investment approach
The fund invests under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, including mortgage-backed securities, mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, debt obligations of U.S. issuers, municipal securities, asset-backed securities; and U.S. registered dollar-denominated debt obligations of foreign issuers. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in securities rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds.)
|
Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments. Principal of mortgage- or asset-backed securities normally may be prepaid at any time, reducing the yield and market value of those securities. Obligations of U.S. govt agencies are supported by varying degrees of credit but generally are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. govt. The fund may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy.
1 The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index comprises the total investment-grade bond market.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
