BlackRock Core Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns (%) as of 6/30/24
|
2Q24 (not annualized)
|
YTD (not annualized)
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Institutional (MUTF:BFMCX)
|
0.09
|
-0.47
|
2.38
|
-3.18
|
-0.09
|
1.40
|
Investor A (Without Sales Charge)
|
0.02
|
-0.59
|
2.13
|
-3.42
|
-0.36
|
1.12
|
Investor A (With Sales Charge)
|
-3.98
|
-4.57
|
-1.96
|
-4.72
|
-1.17
|
0.71
|
Morningstar Intermediate Core Bond Category Avg.
|
0.23
|
-0.28
|
3.05
|
-2.99
|
-0.15
|
1.26
|
BBG U.S. Aggregate Bond 2
|
0.07
|
-0.71
|
2.63
|
-3.02
|
-
|
-
|Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 0.55%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses (dividend expense, interest expense, acquired fund fees and expenses and certain other fund expenses) 0.44%. For Investor A shares: Total 0.78%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses 0.69%. Institutional and Investor A shares have contractual waivers with an end date of 06/30/2025 terminable upon 90 days' notice. For certain share classes, BlackRock may voluntarily agree to waive certain fees and expenses in which the adviser may discontinue at any time without notice. Expenses stated as of the fund's most recent prospectus. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Refer to Investment Management & Financial Services | BlackRock for most recent month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Share classes have different sales charges, fees and other features. Returns with sales charge reflect deduction of current maximum initial sales charge of 4% for Investor A shares. Institutional shares have no front- or back-end load. Institutional shares have limited availability and may be purchased at various minimums. See prospectus for details. Net Expenses Excluding Investment Related Expenses for Institutional shares: 0.43%; for Investor A shares: 0.68%.
Commentary as of 06/30/24
The fund posted returns of 0.09% (Institutional shares) and 0.02% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024. Structured products and U.S. investment grade credit contributed to performance, while emerging market debt and U.S. rates detracted. The fund moved to an overweight top-line duration (interest rate sensitivity) position, mainly by adding to its overweight exposure at the front and "belly" of the yield curve and moving to a flat position at the back end as economic data softened. We maintained overweight positions in U.S. investment grade credit and agency mortgage-backed securities, and tactically added to structured products and emerging market debt.
Top 10 holdings (%)
|
United States Treasury
|
32.55
|
Federal National Mortgage
|
12.30
|
GNMA II
|
5.40
|
Uniform Mbs
|
5.26
|
FHLM
|
5.07
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS)
|
1.33
|
Morgan Stanley (MS)
|
1.24
|
Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
|
1.11
|
Mexico
|
1.04
|
Vici Properties Lp
|
0.83
Contributors
The allocation to securitized credit was the largest contributor to returns. Similarly, security selection within investment grade credit was helpful as the fund increased its overweight exposure to the industrials sector and underweight allocation to the banks sector, taking advantage of some volatility after stronger-than-expected inflation data in April. The fund generally held an underweight exposure to the financials sector and modest overweight allocations to select portions of industrials through the rest of the quarter.
Detractors
Duration positioning detracted, largely due to a slight underweight position in May as rates rallied given softer economic data. Our move to an overweight duration exposure in June was unhelpful following a surprisingly strong nonfarm payroll report. An overweight allocation to emerging market debt detracted in April, with select local rate exposures selling off as markets priced in the possibility of higher-for-longer rates.
Further insight
The fund largely added to its duration position and, at quarter-end, held a top-line overweight exposure (6.50 years versus the benchmark's 5.99 years). We continued to increase the overweight front-end duration position as we believed the market pricing of about two interest rate cuts by year-end seemed fair. We reduced the underweight exposure to the back end of the yield curve to a neutral position as the weakening macroeconomic backdrop lowered the risk of a sell-off in the near term. We have tactically rotated across select spread sectors given attractive opportunities, focused on seniority in securitized assets, and adopted a cautious stance on emerging markets.
Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments. Principal of mortgage- or assetbacked securities normally may be prepaid at any time, reducing the yield and market value of those securities. Obligations of U.S. gov t agencies are supported by varying degrees of credit but generally are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. gov t. The fund may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy.
BlackRock provides compensation in connection with obtaining or using third-party ratings and rankings.
1 Class R shares are sold to a limited group of investors, including certain retirement plans. See prospectus for details. 2 The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index comprises the total U.S. investment-grade bond market.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.
Not FDIC Insured • May Lose Value • No Bank Guarantee
