BlackRock Advantage Global Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns (%) as of 6/30/24
|
2Q24 (not annualized)
|
YTD (not annualized)
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Institutional (MUTF:MAGCX)
|
4.23
|
13.57
|
22.20
|
6.48
|
11.02
|
7.44
|
Investor A (Without Sales Charge)
|
4.13
|
13.42
|
21.87
|
6.20
|
10.75
|
7.14
|
Investor A (With Sales Charge)
|
-1.33
|
7.47
|
15.47
|
4.31
|
9.56
|
6.56
|
MSCI All Country World 2
|
3.01
|
11.58
|
19.92
|
5.94
|
11.28
|
8.99
|The fund's annual total returns prior to October 26, 2017 reflect a different investment strategy. Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 0.95%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses (dividend expense, interest expense, acquired fund fees and expenses and certain other fund expenses) 0.71%. For Investor A shares: Total 1.24%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses 0.96%. Institutional and Investor A shares have contractual waivers with an end date of 06/30/2025 terminable upon 90 days' notice. For certain share classes, BlackRock may voluntarily agree to waive certain fees and expenses in which the adviser may discontinue at any time without notice. Expenses stated as of the fund's most recent prospectus. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Refer to Investment Management & Financial Services | BlackRock for most recent month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Share classes have different fees and other features. Returns with sales charge reflect deduction of current maximum initial sales charge of 5.25% for Investor A shares. Institutional shares have no front- or back-end load. Institutional shares have limited availability and may be purchased at various minimums. See prospectus for details. Net Expenses Excluding Investment Related Expenses for Institutional shares: 0.71%; for Investor A shares: 0.96%.
Commentary as of 06/30/24
The fund posted returns of 4.23% (Institutional shares) and 4.13% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024. The fund's positive relative performance was driven by stock selection, as both sentiment and macro-thematic insights continued to capture the dominant artificial intelligence and weight-loss drug themes. Performance from fundamental measures was mixed. From a sector- and country-positioning perspective, the fund remained largely neutral. It had slight overweight exposures to the information technology and communication services sectors, and maintained slight underweight allocations to the consumer staples and utilities sectors. The fund had a slight overweight position in the United States and maintained a slight underweight exposure to Canada.
Top 10 holdings (%)
|
Microsoft (MSFT)
|
4.84
|
Apple (AAPL)
|
4.84
|
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)
|
4.51
|
Amazon.com (AMZN)
|
3.97
|
3.44
|
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|
1.94
|
S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
|
1.72
|
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)
|
1.70
|
Comcast (CMCSA)
|
1.70
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
1.68
Contributors
Sentiment measures drove gains as these were able to correctly capture continuing market themes. Insights that evaluate trends across text from analyst and manager sentiment were top contributors as these helped to correctly position the fund around the AI and weight-loss drug themes. Macro insights compounded gains, as measures helped to motivate successful overweight allocations to IT and communication services names. Performance from fundamental measures was mixed, with quality growth oriented measures evaluating research expenditure and patents adding to relative returns.
Detractors
Despite positive performance, in aggregate, select fundamental measures struggled. Insights with a preference for attractively priced securities declined against the retrenching of highly valued leaders. Traditional valuation measures evaluating cash flows, valuations, and other financial statement data struggled. Other fundamental measures with a preference for lower volatility stocks proved overly defensive amid the market rally, as they helped to motivate an unsuccessful overweight exposure to the energy sector.
Further insight
Despite a pullback in April, driven by inflation surprises and a short-lived rate spike, equities again continued their ascent, driven by persistent returns of the AI theme. Strong earnings from AI leaders in May ignited another rally as investor focus shifted to earnings momentum. This highlighted a more discriminatory tone as investors chased fundamental strength. Cyclical stocks struggled amid softening macroeconomic data, with economic surprises falling to levels last observed in 2022. Unsurprisingly, IT performed best as seven out of 11 global sectors posted negative returns. As a result, growth outperformed value while small-cap equities lagged. More broadly, markets globally decoupled from an increasingly benign United States, notably in Europe amid a snap election in France.
|
Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Stock values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions.
International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets. Investing in small-cap companies may entail greater risk than largecap companies, due to shorter operating histories, less seasoned management or lower trading volumes. Short-selling entails special risks. If the fund makes short sales in securities that increase in value, the fund will lose value. Any loss on short positions may or may not be offset by investing short-sale proceeds in other investments. The fund may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy.
BlackRock provides compensation in connection with obtaining or using third-party ratings and rankings.
1 Class R shares are sold to a limited group of investors, including certain retirement plans. See prospectus for details. 2 The MSCI All-Country World Index is a capitalization-weighted index of equity securities from a broad range of industries chosen for market size, liquidity and industry group representation.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.
Not FDIC Insured • May Lose Value • No Bank Guarantee
