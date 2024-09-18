Bitfarms: The Would-Be Hunter Became The Hunted, Riot's Offer Was Fair

Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
2.12K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Your Bitcoin outlook will ultimately determine whether BITF should accept RIOT's offer to acquire at $2.30 per share.
  • RIOT's interest in acquiring BITF makes tactical sense because BITF rivals CLSK (the sector's best) in several key areas while being priced 60% lower than CLSK.
  • Despite BITF's competitive performance, BITF could only justify a 5% upside ($2.15 target) assuming a peak of $100,000 Bitcoin for the next 4 years, making RIOT's offer compelling and fair.
  • BITF is unlikely to make it into our portfolio during a potential Bitcoin bull run by 17th October 2024.
Close up of a hunter aiming his shotgun

Yves Adams/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Bitcoin mining market is a winner-takes-all market because the Bitcoin rewards are fixed. The side with the most network share (which is the capacity over the sum of the capacity of all other miners combined) wins (earns the most reward).

This article was written by

Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
2.12K Followers
Thesis | Price Targets | Analytics | NewslettersMade Easy Finance provides methodological price targets and actionables on growth tech stocks and cryptos.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, BITO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BITF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BITF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BITF
--
BITF:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News