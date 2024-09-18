Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) 2Q24 results were challenging, with a deceleration in growth, comments about worsening trends at the end of the quarter, and a significant decrease in guidance. The company is confident that this is only the negative portion
Arhaus Stock Price Has Come Full Circle And Is More Reasonable, But Stock Not An Opportunity Yet
Summary
- Arhaus faced challenging 2Q24 results with decelerating growth and decreased guidance, but management remains confident in long-term investments and market recovery.
- Despite the stock price being flat since January 2023, I maintain a Hold rating due to the stock's current overvaluation even when considering cycle-average earnings.
- The company experienced a significant drop in comparable sales and adjusted EBITDA, but continues to invest in store expansion and high-quality products.
- Valuing Arhaus based on cycle-averages still shows the stock requires substantial growth for a fair valuation, making it prudent to wait for better opportunities.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.