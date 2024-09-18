Navigator Holdings: Superior Assets And Strong Financials; Rating Upgraded
Summary
- Navigator Holdings owns unique assets, including a large Handysize fleet and 50% ownership in Houston Ethylene Terminal.
- The company shows strong 2Q24 results with increased revenues and operating cash flow, despite a slight EPS decline due to interest swap losses.
- NVGS trades at 77% PNAV, offers a 6.6% combined yield, and maintains a healthy balance sheet with Total Debt/Equity below 100%.
- Rating upgraded to Strong Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
