SPY: Equity And Bond Markets Flash Conflicting Signals On Recession Risk
Summary
- The S&P 500's rally suggests optimism for a "soft landing," but conflicting bond market signals and elevated corporate earnings increase recession risk in 2025.
- Corporate earnings in S&P 500 are driven by a few mega-cap stocks, with GenAI tailwinds, but challenging year-over-year comparisons in FY2025 may falter.
- The bond market’s 2-10 yield spread turning positive and the recent rally in long-duration Treasuries indicate growing recession concerns, despite the equity market's resilience.
- Despite resilient consumption data, a higher unemployment rate and jobless claims signal a slowdown in the economy, while the Fed is behind the curve as inflation heads toward below 3%.
- Hedging through options and managing SPY's downside risk is prudent, especially with potential volatility leading up to the 2024 U.S. election.
