Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

After the market’s recent rally, there aren’t too many high conviction picks left on my watch list that provide strong upside potential. As the S&P 500 ( SP500 ) approaches all-time highs again, It’s difficult to find blue chip

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More .

Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ACN, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, AWK, BAH, BIL, BLK, BKNG, BR, CME, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSL, DE,, ECL, ELV, EMR, ENB, SPAXX, GOOGL, HON, ICE, JNJ, KO, LIN, LMT, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, META, MSCI, MSFT, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, OBDC, PEP, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.