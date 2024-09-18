Shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, more than doubling. Shares have even recovered their dip during market volatility in late July/early August and are back within 5% of a 52-week high. I have
Jackson Financial: Business Diversification Can Drive Further Gains
Summary
- Jackson Financial shares have more than doubled in the past year as it has built a significant excess capital position, enabling significant share repurchases.
- Jackson delivered strong Q2 results with $5.32 adjusted EPS, driven by increased retail annuity sales and higher fee and investment income.
- JWN is well-capitalized with significant excess capital, enabling robust capital returns, including dividends and buybacks, reducing share count by 9%.
- Despite potential slower sales due to declining rates, Jackson's diversified business and strong capital returns offer a 22% total return opportunity.
