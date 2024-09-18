The views expressed reflect the opinions of the BlackRock Global Allocation Team as of 6/30/2024 and are subject to change based on changes in market, economic or other conditions. These views are not intended to be a forecast of future events and are no guarantee of future results.
Quarterly Highlights
All information is as of 6/30/2024 unless otherwise noted
Performance: Stock markets around the globe rose as the combination of resilient economic growth in the U.S., solid earnings gains, and continued investor optimism surrounding the growth potential of artificial intelligence pushed share prices higher. Global bond performance was more challenged during the quarter amidst elevated inflation and delayed rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. BCAT returned 1.9% on market price and 1.4% on net asset value (NAV) during the quarter.*
Distribution: BCAT’s distribution rate based on market price is 20.8%, annualized. Monthly distributions were increased by 124% in May 2024 and now represent an annualized rate of 20% of NAV. See 5/20/2024 Press Release. NAV of $17.64 per share plus the $5.03 cumulative distributions paid equals $22.67 per share.**
Portfolio: The Trust had a 54.8% weighting in equities, down from 58.4% at the end of March. This reduction was in recognition of a resilient US economy, continued strength across corporate earnings and a nominal GDP environment, that while decelerating, has proven to hold up better than expected at the beginning of the year. During Q2’24, our exposure to fixed income drifted marginally lower from 445% to 42.6%.
Private Investments: BCAT continues to build its allocation to private investments (12.6% or $242 million of the portfolio) and seeking meaningful exposure over the long run.***
Discount Management Program (DMP): The Trust has also announced the adoption of a DMP to repurchase a portion of its common shares via tender offer if certain conditions are met during specified periods. See the 5/3/2024 and 7/1/2024 press releases for more details.
Liquidity at NAV: There will be a liquidity event at NAV for Trust shareholders in 2032.1
|
1) BCAT has a contingent limited term structure and will offer investors a liquidity event at net asset value either at the Dissolution Date (as indicated below) or in connection an Eligible Tender Offer (as discussed below). The Trust intends to dissolve on or about September 27, 2032 (the “Dissolution Date”) in accordance with its Agreement and Declaration of Trust; provided that the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the “Board”) may vote to extend the Dissolution Date: (i) once for up to one year, and (ii) once for up to an additional six months, to a date up to and including eighteen months after the initial Dissolution Date (which date shall then become the Dissolution Date). Each holder of common shares would be paid a pro rata portion of the Trust’s net assets upon dissolution of the Trust. The Board may also vote to cause the Trust to conduct a tender offer, as of a date within twelve months preceding the Dissolution Date (as may be extended as described above), to all common shareholders to purchase 100% of the then outstanding common shares of the Trust at a price equal to the NAV per common share on the expiration date of the tender offer (an “Eligible Tender Offer”). The Trust must have at least $200 million of aggregate net assets immediately following the completion of an Eligible Tender Offer to ensure the continued viability of the Trust. Following the completion of an Eligible Tender Offer, the Board may vote to eliminate the Dissolution Date without shareholder approval and provide for the Trust’s perpetual existence. If an Eligible Tender Offer would result in the Trust having aggregate net assets below $200 million, the Eligible Tender Offer will be canceled, and the Trust will dissolve on its Dissolution Date. The Trust is not a so-called “target date” or “life cycle” fund whose asset allocation becomes more conservative over time as its target date, often associated with retirement, approaches. In addition, the Trust is not a “target term” fund and thus does not seek to return its initial public offering price per common share upon dissolution. To increase awareness of this contingent limited term structure, BCAT’s name changed to “BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust” on April 5, 2023.
* See page 5 for the performance table. Source: BlackRock as of 3/31/2024 Returns are shown net of advisory fees paid by the Trust and net of the Trust’s operating fees and expenses. As of the Trust’s shareholder report dated 12/31/2023, the Trust’s gross expense ratio is 1.40%. Investors who purchase shares of the Trust through an investment adviser or other financial professional may separately pay a fee to that service provider. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted, and numbers may reflect small variances due to rounding. Refer to BlackRock.com for current month end performance.
** See page 6 for further information. Distribution rate is calculated by annualizing the Trust’s latest declared regular distribution on 6/30/2024 and dividing that number by the Trust’s market price as of 6/30/2024. The distribution rate is calculated net of expenses. BCAT’s estimated source of distributions paid during the current fiscal year to date is 100% return of capital as of 6/30/2024. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results. BCAT’s IPO price was $20 a share.
BCAT has announced changes to its distribution rate under its managed distribution plan (“Plan”). The Trust has adopted a Plan to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Effective with the distribution declared on 5/20/2024, the Trust will pay monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual rate of 20% of the Trust’s 12-month rolling average daily net asset value to be calculated 5 business days prior to declaration date. Each month this formula will be applied, and the distribution per share will be re-set and announced on the distribution declaration date. The annual distribution rate is subject to change at the discretion of each Trust’s Board of Trustees. Under its Plan, each Trust will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. If sufficient investment income is not available for a monthly distribution, a Trust will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain its stated annual distribution rate under the Plan. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Trust’s investment performance from the terms of the Trust’s Plan, which is to provide shareholders with a level distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Trust’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Trust will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report distributions for federal income tax purposes.
*** There are no assurances this level will be achieved.
A unique approach seeking to capture alpha and high income
- The BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) (the “Trust”) is a closed-end fund (“CEF”) that has an unconstrained approach with the ability to invest in public and private markets across different asset classes.
- BCAT is led by Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO for Global Fixed Income and Head of Global Allocation Investments, along with several senior members of the Global Allocation Team, including portfolio managers Russ Koesterich, Kate Moore, Sarah Thompson and Randy Berkowitz.
Market commentary1
- Global stocks, as measured by the MSCI World Index, gained +2.6% during Q2 2024, as a combination of strong secular growth emanating from advancements in Artificial Intelligence coupled with better-than- expected inflation data in the back half of the quarter, helped boost equity indexes to record all-time highs. In addition, a modest rise in the U.S. unemployment rate coupled with a decline in the U.S. labor participation rate, led many investors to conclude that the long-term impact of the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy was beginning to take some momentum out of the U.S. labor market. That said, much of the advance was limited to U.S. large-cap stocks and emerging market equities.
- Outside the U.S., equities generally fell in U.S. dollar terms. In China, for example, a deflationary bubble overhanging the country’s housing market, coupled with contracting factory orders, weighed on investor sentiment. In Japan, stocks declined in U.S. dollar terms as the yen fell to a 34-year low against the USD. Lastly, while stocks in Europe finished the quarter modestly higher, political uncertainty in France weighed heavily on the asset class during the month of June.
- From a sector perspective, technology and telecom continued to pace overall market leadership, with the MSCI Global Information Technology and Telecom sector indices returning 11.5% and 8.1% respectively for the quarter. The majority of the second quarter’s stock market gains narrowly concentrated in major U.S. Technology and Communication Services companies.
- Robust revenue growth, coupled with favorable forward-looking sales estimates, provided by several of the largest purveyors of AI equipment also contributed meaningfully to the equity market’s quarterly advance. The third sector to outperform global stocks over the quarter was utilities, which returned 3.5% as measured by the MSCI Global Utilities index, as investors looked for tertiary ways to gain exposure to the proliferation of AI (and resulting demand for energy). Interestingly, utilities are often challenged in higher rate environments since investors may view them as bond surrogates. Outside of these sectors, gains were modest to negative in the other sectors of the MSCI World Index during 2Q 2024.
- Long-duration developed market government bonds generally experienced losses over the quarter, despite the release of better-than-expected U.S. inflation data in May and June, as fiscal concerns in the U.S. and France weighed on investor sentiment. Strong U.S. dollar appreciation placed additional price pressure on non-U.S. sovereign bonds. However, corporate, municipal, and emerging market bonds all posted modest gains for the quarter. These spread† sectors continue to benefit from an environment that is supportive of credit conditions broadly, as economic growth decelerates but continues to exhibit healthy nominal expansion. Efforts by many corporations to refinance long-term debt obligations when yields were low has created a bifurcated credit environment: favorable entities who are able to earn high yields on cash and other short-maturity investments, versus those borrowers who, by necessity, need to regularly refinance variable rate debt.
Market Index Returns *
|
Stocks
|
Q2 2024 (%)
|
YTD (%)
|
Bonds
|
Q2 2024 (%)
|
YTD (%)
|
U.S. Large Cap
|
4.3
|
15.3
|
U.S. 10-Year Treasuries
|
-0.3
|
-1.9
|
U.S. Small Cap
|
-3.3
|
1.7
|
U.S. Municipals
|
0.2
|
-0.3
|
Global
|
2.6
|
11.8
|
U.S. Investment Grade
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
Europe
|
1.0
|
6.1
|
U.S. High Yield
|
1.1
|
2.6
|
China
|
-1.9
|
-1.5
|
U.S. Aggregate
|
0.1
|
-0.7
|
Japan
|
-4.3
|
6.3
|
International Sovereign
|
-2.8
|
-6.2
|
Emerging Markets (EM)
|
5.0
|
7.6
|
EM Sovereign
|
0.3
|
2.1
|
* Source: Bloomberg as of 6/30/2024. The above illustrates the YTD returns of the following indexes in USD through 6/30/2024. U.S. large cap stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index, U.S. small cap stocks by the Russell 2000 Index, Global stocks represented by the MSCI World Net Total Return Index, European stocks by the MSCI Europe Index, Chinese stocks by the Shanghai Composite Index, Japanese stocks by the MSCI Japan Index, emerging market stocks by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, U.S. Treasuries by the ICE BofA/ML 10-Year Treasury Index, U.S. municipal bonds by the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Total Return Index, investment grade bonds by the ICE BofA/ML U.S. Corporate Index, U.S. high yield bonds by the ICE BofA/ML U.S. High Yield Index, U.S. Aggregate by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, international bonds by the FTSE Non-USD World Gov't Bond Index, EM bonds by the JPM EMBI Global Core Index. † Spread reflects the difference in yields in these bond markets (typically a premium) – or spread – to comparable maturity U.S. Treasuries *Index performance is for illustrative purposes only. Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
1) Source: Bloomberg and BlackRock as of 6/30/2024
Changes over the quarter
Equity positioning
- As of 6/30/2024, the Trust had a 54.8% weighting in equities, down from 58.4% at the end of March. This reduction was in recognition of a resilient US economy, continued strength across corporate earnings and a nominal GDP environment, that while decelerating, has proven to hold up better than expected at the beginning of the year.
- From a sector perspective, the largest change that occurred during Q2 2024 was a -1.9% decrease in Industrials exposure, bringing the sector weighting to ~5.5%. As the team looked across positioning, we took the opportunity to trim select defense and transportation related names on weaker growth prospects and less compelling valuations.
- The Consumer Discretionary sector declined from 7.7% to 6.9%; however, the decline was largely due to market movement. Over the course of the quarter, the Trust added to a number of positions spanning e-commerce, luxury good producers and auto manufacturers. While segments of the lower-income consumer are showing signs of fatigue, we see pent-up demand in select areas of the aforementioned industries.
- Financials represent an additional area of decreased exposure as the team sought to take profits in select areas of wealth management and payment providers. Over the course of the quarter, the sector decreased from 8.8% to 8.2%. Positioning in the U.S. remains focused on select US Money Center banks that have diversified business models still exhibiting growth with a consumer centered funding profile. We also looked at select EU banks due to attractive valuations.
- The Utilities sector represented the largest increase over the quarter, with exposure up to 1.6%, from 1.1%, as the team added select energy producers. Renewables are a key part of the longer-term structural themes including the energy transition plan and the data center buildout required to power AI generation.
Fixed income positioning
- During Q2 2024, our exposure to fixed income was reduced from 44.5% to 42.6%. Within fixed income, credit exposure remained flat at ~19.7% with decreases in investment grade bonds, partially offset with additions into high yield bonds. over the quarter.
- Within securitized assets, we reduced exposure from 12.9% to 11.5% with reductions across CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities), RMBS (Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities) and CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations.
- Over Q2 2024, the Trust reduced exposure to interest rate derivatives from 0.2% to -0.1%. Interest rate derivatives had been used in prior quarters to manage the duration profile of the Trust, however, elevated interest rate volatility has driven the cost of these instruments higher. Accordingly, the use of these derivatives came down over the period.
- The trust’s exposure in emerging market debt reflects the belief that hiking cycles may be further along in emerging markets than developed markets. As hiking cycles mature globally, we believe that emerging market duration has the potential to outperform developed markets as further slowing of global growth could lead to interest rate cuts in local EM countries. That said, over the course of the quarter, the allocation to EM debt decreased from ~1.8% to 1.6% reflecting a more cautious approach.
Private investments1
- The Trust continued to establish holdings across both private equity and private debt, with a 12.9% weighting in aggregate as of June month-end.
- Our goal is to gradually build a diversified portfolio2 of private investments across equity and credit, with a general (but not exclusive) focus on technological innovation. Within private equity, we typically look for companies that we believe are growing revenue and consider the expected timeline to IPO (or other exit) as part of our analysis. Within private credit, the team seeks to identify opportunities for well-established businesses, with covenanted deals, and potential yields that may help during stressful periods.
- Over the quarter, five private equity positions as well as three private credit positions were added, some of which were to new companies and other additions to existing positions or restructures. The largest private equity addition was to a purveyor of clean drinking water systems reliant on solar-powered panels. The largest private credit position was a private homebuilder with a southwest regional footprint. An investment in a convertible preferred bond from a cloud computing provider was also established over the quarter.
Leverage
- As of period end there was no financial (or borrowing) leverage employed in the Trust, consistent with the prior quarter, given the higher rate environment, and as a result, elevated cost of employing leverage. When deploying leverage, the team will use a combination of repurchase agreements and a credit facility which may provide additional flexibility.
- The Trust may also engage in transactions that can give rise to economic leverage, notably the use of derivatives.
Option activity
- The team used options as an additional source of income throughout the period. As of 6/30/2024, the team sold options on approximately 9.9% of the fundamental equity positions.
|
[1]See page 4 for more details. Represents equity and fixed income investment made during the quarter. The information provided is not a prediction of future performance or any assurance that comparable investment opportunities will be available at the time of investment. It is non-representative of all underlying investments made by the investment team and it should not be assumed that the investment team will invest in comparable investments, or that any future Investments made by investment team will be successful. To the extent that these investments prove to be profitable, it should not be assumed that the investment team’s other investments will be profitable or will be as profitable.
[2]Diversification does not assure a profit and may not protect against loss of principal.
|
