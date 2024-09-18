My S&P 500 Strategy For Rates, Recession, And Election Uncertainty: Buying Dips

I have been bullish on U.S. stocks through most of 2024, which has paid off handsomely with a ~18% return YTD.

Today, I reiterate my "Buy" recommendation for U.S. equities, and the S&P 500 (VOO) specifically. Indeed, as we move further into 2024, I argue that the S&P 500 is poised to raise further on the backdrop of robust economic activity, cooling inflation and easing financial conditions, as well as favorable earnings growth. Accordingly, I like the set-up for buying dips around market volatility, while I shift my price target for the index to ~$5,940 on a ~22x expected earnings multiple based on forward 2025 earnings estimated at ~$270.

Strong Economic Indicators Point To Reduced Recession Risk

There is currently a healthy debate around whether the U.S. economy is drifting into a recession. While it is true that recent labor market data has been cooler than expected and hoped, I point out that the overall backdrop remains supportive of an expansionary argument. Specifically, I highlight that in CW37, we have seen a surprising 1% jump in retail sales and the lowest jobless claims in five weeks. Additionally, I point out that consumer sentiment has likely bottomed in July, after improving in August and September. In line with this, Visa said at Goldman Sachs' technology conference: