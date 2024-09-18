My S&P 500 Strategy For Rates, Recession, And Election Uncertainty: Buying Dips

I have been bullish on U.S. stocks through most of 2024, which has paid off handsomely with a ~18% return YTD.
Today, I reiterate my "Buy" recommendation for U.S. equities, and the S&P 500 (VOO) specifically. Indeed, as we move further into 2024, I argue that the S&P 500 is poised to raise further on the backdrop of robust economic activity, cooling inflation and easing financial conditions, as well as favorable earnings growth. Accordingly, I like the set-up for buying dips around market volatility, while I shift my price target for the index to ~$5,940 on a ~22x expected earnings multiple based on forward 2025 earnings estimated at ~$270.
Strong Economic Indicators Point To Reduced Recession Risk
There is currently a healthy debate around whether the U.S. economy is drifting into a recession. While it is true that recent labor market data has been cooler than expected and hoped, I point out that the overall backdrop remains supportive of an expansionary argument. Specifically, I highlight that in CW37, we have seen a surprising 1% jump in retail sales and the lowest jobless claims in five weeks. Additionally, I point out that consumer sentiment has likely bottomed in July, after improving in August and September. In line with this, Visa said at Goldman Sachs' technology conference:
And so when we look at our data, the thing that I just said and the thing that we've really said through the course of the year is that underlying trends have been stable, which is another way of saying consumer has been held up remarkably well. And in some context, take all the things that we just talked about, employment uncertainty, the things that the average consumer has had to deal with, probably rising loan payments, the price of groceries, all these things. And so in that context, I would almost say