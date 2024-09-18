My S&P 500 Strategy For Rates, Recession, And Election Uncertainty: Buying Dips

Sep. 18, 2024 9:59 AM ETVOO1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.66K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • I reiterate my "Buy" recommendation for U.S. equities, particularly the S&P 500, targeting ~$5,940 based on a 22x earnings multiple for 2025.
  • Strong economic indicators, including a 1% retail sales jump and low jobless claims, suggest reduced recession risk and a resilient consumer.
  • Easing financial conditions and potential aggressive Fed rate cuts will boost earnings momentum, with S&P 500 constituents already showing 11% growth in Q2.
  • I recommend buying dips amid market volatility, as the S&P 500 is reasonably priced and poised for further gains due to favorable macro and earnings conditions.

I have been bullish on U.S. stocks through most of 2024, which has paid off handsomely with a ~18% return YTD.

Today, I reiterate my "Buy" recommendation for U.S. equities, and the S&P 500 (VOO) specifically. Indeed, as we move further into 2024, I argue that the S&P 500 is poised to raise further on the backdrop of robust economic activity, cooling inflation and easing financial conditions, as well as favorable earnings growth. Accordingly, I like the set-up for buying dips around market volatility, while I shift my price target for the index to ~$5,940 on a ~22x expected earnings multiple based on forward 2025 earnings estimated at ~$270.

Strong Economic Indicators Point To Reduced Recession Risk

There is currently a healthy debate around whether the U.S. economy is drifting into a recession. While it is true that recent labor market data has been cooler than expected and hoped, I point out that the overall backdrop remains supportive of an expansionary argument. Specifically, I highlight that in CW37, we have seen a surprising 1% jump in retail sales and the lowest jobless claims in five weeks. Additionally, I point out that consumer sentiment has likely bottomed in July, after improving in August and September. In line with this, Visa said at Goldman Sachs' technology conference:

And so when we look at our data, the thing that I just said and the thing that we've really said through the course of the year is that underlying trends have been stable, which is another way of saying consumer has been held up remarkably well. And in some context, take all the things that we just talked about, employment uncertainty, the things that the average consumer has had to deal with, probably rising loan payments, the price of groceries, all these things. And so in that context, I would almost say

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.66K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO--
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News