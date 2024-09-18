Weak Q1 Could Be Buying Opportunity For Helen of Troy

Sep. 18, 2024 10:12 AM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE) Stock
Summary

  • Helen of Troy is a consumer products company trading at a single-digit P/E ratio and below book value, signaling a potential contrarian buy.
  • Despite a rough first quarter, the company maintains a respectable current ratio of 1.94 and offers strong income generation for its size.
  • Key risks include reliance on Asian manufacturers and potential tariffs, which could impact their low-cost product offerings and market position.
  • With a $500 million share repurchase plan and no current dividends, Helen of Troy shows confidence in its future, making it a buy.

It’s nice when a company is firing on all cylinders, and everything is going right. But this is the real world, and sometimes things aren’t going to go up in a straight line. That isn’t always a bad thing, as sometimes a bad

I’m Jason Ditz and I have 20 years of experience in foreign policy research. My work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. I have been writing investment analysis, with a focus on deep-discount value plays, for over 25 years. I I got my start analyzing securities for a stock-picking contest on the now defunct StockJungle in college. After winning one of the top prizes for quarterly performance, I was hired to write a monthly article about micro-cap stocks, again with a value perspective. After StockJungle went belly-up, with its focus on momentum investing, I started to take a close interest in the contrarian investment philosophy of David Dreman. I began writing for Motley Fool and ultimately Seeking Alpha. My goal is to find underappreciated companies with a focus on returning value to investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HELE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

