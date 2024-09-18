It’s nice when a company is firing on all cylinders, and everything is going right. But this is the real world, and sometimes things aren’t going to go up in a straight line. That isn’t always a bad thing, as sometimes a bad
Weak Q1 Could Be Buying Opportunity For Helen of Troy
Summary
- Helen of Troy is a consumer products company trading at a single-digit P/E ratio and below book value, signaling a potential contrarian buy.
- Despite a rough first quarter, the company maintains a respectable current ratio of 1.94 and offers strong income generation for its size.
- Key risks include reliance on Asian manufacturers and potential tariffs, which could impact their low-cost product offerings and market position.
- With a $500 million share repurchase plan and no current dividends, Helen of Troy shows confidence in its future, making it a buy.
