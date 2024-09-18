ESMO 2024 Roundup: A Lot Of Stumbles, But There Are New Signs Of Life

Summary

  • Key oncology conferences like ASCO, ASH, and ESMO drive investment-informing clinical research, with recent ESMO 2024 data highlighting significant advancements in immunotherapy.
  • Merck's pembrolizumab continues to show strong survival benefits across various cancers, reinforcing its pivotal role in oncology treatment protocols.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb's nivolumab and novel combinations like relatlimab show promising results, potentially leading to new approvals and expanded treatment options.
  • Mixed results from Exelixis, Roche, and others in specific cancer settings highlight the complexity and evolving nature of oncology therapeutics.

Drone view of S shaped road along the coast

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

Research into oncology gravitates around a few key conferences every year, them being ASCO in late May/early June, ASH in December (for blood cancers and disorders), and the ESMO congress that takes place in September/October. Presentations at these meetings set the

