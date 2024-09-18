This article is a follow-up to an article I wrote in July, which you can find here. I will be referencing some details that I mentioned in that article, so I recommend reading it as well.
Seagate Technology: Recent Performance Creates Intriguing Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- The exponential growth in data generation and AI projects boosts demand for Seagate's storage solutions, ensuring long-term relevance and profitability.
- Despite outperforming major indexes, STX's volatility remains somewhat risky, but its current lower trend channel position presents a better buying opportunity.
- Monitoring upcoming earnings reports from Seagate and Nvidia, along with the November election, is crucial for assessing Seagate's future stock trajectory.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.