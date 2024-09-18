Seagate Technology: Recent Performance Creates Intriguing Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • The exponential growth in data generation and AI projects boosts demand for Seagate's storage solutions, ensuring long-term relevance and profitability.
  • Despite outperforming major indexes, STX's volatility remains somewhat risky, but its current lower trend channel position presents a better buying opportunity.
  • Monitoring upcoming earnings reports from Seagate and Nvidia, along with the November election, is crucial for assessing Seagate's future stock trajectory.

Seagate

G0d4ather/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article is a follow-up to an article I wrote in July, which you can find here. I will be referencing some details that I mentioned in that article, so I recommend reading it as well.

I am currently a college student, but I have been around the investment industry for my entire life. My parents are/were both in the industry which helped create my interest in the market. It also helped form my analysis style. My dad used to have me build spreadsheets for him that included fundamental and sentiment analysis. I learned to look at charts from watching him and have taken the same approach. While my main interest is the tech sector, I look at various industries and sectors for opportunities where my analysis style is applicable. Ideally, for a bullish position, I am looking for a company with strong fundamentals with an emphasis on revenue and earnings growth. When it comes to sentiment, ideally we want to see some pessimism because that means there are still buyers on the sidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

