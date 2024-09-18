The Implications For Markets As Fed Rate Decision Looms

Markets are widely anticipating the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver its first rate cut in four years when policymakers meet this week. Jing Roy, Vice President, Director and Portfolio Manager for Asset Allocation with TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell about the implications for markets and the economy.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - This week, we get the event that the markets have been waiting for all summer. The US Federal Reserve widely expected to cut rates on Wednesday. What could it mean for the economy and the markets as we head into the fall? Joining us now to discuss is Jing Roy, VP, director, and portfolio manager for asset allocation at TD Asset Management. Jing, great to have you back on the show.

Jing Roy - Thanks for having me.

Greg Bonnell - So after all the talking all summer on this program out there in the financial press about the Fed, we finally arrived at the week. What are you expecting from the Fed?

Jing Roy - We finally enter into a synchronized global rate cut cycle. So this week, the Fed is expected to join the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank to start the rate cut cycle. By the end of this year, the Fed is expected to cut about 100 basis points and the Bank of Canada, another 70 basis points, and the ECB, another 40 basis point.

Greg Bonnell - All right, so everyone's starting to move in concert with each other. When it comes to the Fed, you said 100 points before the end of the year. Do they have enough meetings to only do 25 basis point a meeting, or do we need to get a 50 in there somewhere?

Jing Roy - Which is the question-- that's the major