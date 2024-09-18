The recent run of forecasts from some corners that a US recession is imminent, or possibly already underway, continue to look premature. Although it’s short-sighted to dismiss various risks that are lurking, which could imperil the expansion down the road, recent data
Defying Recent Recession Warnings, Growth Likely To Prevail In Q3
Summary
- The recent run of forecasts from some corners that a US recession is imminent, or possibly already underway, continue to look premature.
- The median Q3 GDP nowcast continues to estimate growth at 2%-plus.
- Yesterday’s update of August retail sales fall in line with the view that while US growth has slowed, the economy still appears on track to post modest growth.
