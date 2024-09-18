Defying Recent Recession Warnings, Growth Likely To Prevail In Q3

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.56K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • The recent run of forecasts from some corners that a US recession is imminent, or possibly already underway, continue to look premature.
  • The median Q3 GDP nowcast continues to estimate growth at 2%-plus.
  • Yesterday’s update of August retail sales fall in line with the view that while US growth has slowed, the economy still appears on track to post modest growth.

pink piggy bank tied to a balloon

J Studios

The recent run of forecasts from some corners that a US recession is imminent, or possibly already underway, continue to look premature. Although it’s short-sighted to dismiss various risks that are lurking, which could imperil the expansion down the road, recent data

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.56K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DDM--
ProShares Ultra Dow30 ETF
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
DOG--
ProShares Short Dow30 ETF
DXD--
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 ETF
EPS--
WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News