Though the stock market has rallied back near all-time highs as investors shook off concerns of macro slowdowns and insufficient Fed rate cuts, a number of individual stocks have still been hit hard in the wake
Pure Storage: The Dip Provides A Better Entry Point
Summary
- Pure Storage's post-Q2 dip offers a compelling entry point, with strong growth potential driven by AI storage needs and partnerships with NVIDIA.
- Despite Q3 revenue deceleration, Pure Storage's history of conservative guidance and robust Q2 performance highlight its long-term growth trajectory.
- The company boasts a large TAM, growing subscription revenue, and a pay-for-consumption model, enhancing its attractiveness and lowering barriers for new customers.
- I'm reiterating my buy rating on Pure Storage stock with a new price target of $64, or ~30% upside (based on 5.5x FY26 consensus revenue).
