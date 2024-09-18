Bitcoin: More Reserve Asset Than Global Currency
Summary
- I argue that Bitcoin is more likely to mature as a global reserve asset rather than a global currency, due to its deflationary nature and user behavior of holding rather.
- On-chain data shows declining liquid supply, stagnant transactions, and a decrease in active addresses, supporting the view that Bitcoin is not being used as a daily transaction medium.
- Historical events, like the 2018 Bitcoin Cash hard fork, reflect the community’s preference for Bitcoin as a reserve asset over a global currency, reinforcing my thesis.
- Despite some risks, including the unlikely scenario of a hyper-bitcoinized world, I remain bullish on Bitcoin as a high-risk asymmetric bet with significant upside potential as a global reserve asset.
