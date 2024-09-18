Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN ) is a unique product company on the market thanks to its low-density thermal insulating properties. These are used in the oil & gas industry, and electric vehicles, among others.

My name is María Fernanda and I am currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do. My favorite investment approach is quality-growth, but always looking for valuations that can provide a ~15% return in the next five years with conservative assumptions to have a margin of safety. From my point of view, a quality company must present sustained top line growth, but a profitable bottom line as well. Also a healthy balance sheet, generation of free cash flow, a high ROCE and an attractive potential market are necessary.I'm interested in sharing my research with the Seeking Alpha community to obtain relevant feedback to help me improve my analysis process, as well as being able to read other analysts as well and thus obtain more investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASPN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.