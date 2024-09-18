WESCO: Weak Demand Outlook

Summary

  • WESCO International's results have consistently missed expectations, driven by weak demand and significant headwinds in its business portfolio, particularly in the utilities segment.
  • Valuations are near long-term averages, but shrinking earnings growth expectations pose downside risks, despite slightly re-rated 1-year fwd P/E multiples.
  • Technical analysis suggests further downside, albeit slowly, before bullish reversals.
  • Manufacturing PMIs have been contracting for many months now, but they are a key thing to monitor and are a source of upside risk should they rebound as this suggests an improved business environment for WESCO.

Worried business man looking at a decreasing graph

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I have a bearish-to-neutral outlook on WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) based on the following thesis points:

  1. Results delivery is tracking below expectations.
  2. The portfolio demand outlook is weak.
  3. Valuations are near their long-term averages but

