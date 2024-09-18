Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Good Near And Long-Term Growth Prospects

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.16K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has strong growth prospects due to a healthy backlog, robust bidding activity, and federal infrastructure funding support.
  • The company's revenue growth is driven by high-margin capital dredging projects, increasing offshore wind market demand, and diversification into adjacent markets.
  • Margins are expected to improve due to cost-saving measures, favorable project mix, and fleet upgrades, enhancing operational efficiency.
  • GLDD is trading at a discount to its historical P/E average, presenting a buy opportunity as the stock is poised for further re-rating.

Sand Dredger at dusk

tracielouise/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has good near and long-term growth prospects. The company’s revenue growth should benefit from a healthy dredging backlog of $808 million exiting 2Q24. In addition, the company is also

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.16K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality. Ashish S. previously contributed with us but is currently contributing under a separate SA author profile

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLDD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLDD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLDD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News