U.S. DJIA: In Vogue Over SPX 500 And Nasdaq 100 As FOMC Looms

Dean Popplewell
  • The Dow Jones Industrial has managed to print a fresh all-time high in September while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have yet to break above their July all-time highs.
  • The US Treasury yield curve bull steepener has reinforced a defensive rotation play in the US stock market.
  • Watch the key medium-term support of 40,030 on the DJIA.

By Kelvin Wong

Since our last publication, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DJIA) has rallied by 6%, surpassing the first 41,440 medium-term resistance mentioned in our report. Also, it printed a fresh all-time closing high of 41,622 on Monday, 16 September

Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

