Why ResMed's Rally Is Just Getting Started

Sep. 18, 2024 11:30 AM ETResMed Inc. (RMD) Stock4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • ResMed's impressive turnaround, driven by margin improvements, innovative products, and GLP-1 drug tailwinds, positions it for significant long-term growth and elevated returns.
  • The company's AirSense 11 platform and myAir app enhance patient engagement and efficiency, contributing to higher margins and adoption rates.
  • Despite a low dividend yield and recent insider sales, ResMed's strong balance sheet and market potential offer substantial upside for patient long-term investors.
  • With 1 billion people suffering from sleep apnea and only a fraction using ResMed's devices, the growth potential remains enormous.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

ResMed headquarters in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

It's time to revisit a company I haven't covered in quite a while. As the title of this article gave away, that company is ResMed (NYSE:RMD), a fast-growing healthcare company.

My most recent article on this company

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.95K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News