In recent years, I have put much more emphasis on investing in growth-oriented stocks than in the past. Since I am 27 years old, this
Mastercard: This Dividend Growth Monster Remains Buyable Now
Summary
- Since my previous article, shares of Mastercard have returned nearly quadruple that of the S&P 500 index.
- The payment processor's net revenue and adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher in the second quarter.
- Mastercard possesses an A+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
- The stock looks to be trading at a 6% discount to fair value.
- Mastercard could be positioned to deliver 30%+ cumulative total returns through 2026.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA, O, EPD, META, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.