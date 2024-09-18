Zillow Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:Z) recent financial performance has been strong given the weak state of the housing market. Much of this is because Zillow is now doing a better job of monetizing its traffic. Investor optimism is also
Zillow: Rates And Employment
Summary
- Zillow Group, Inc. continues to improve the monetization of its traffic, allowing it to return to solid growth, even with an extremely weak housing market.
- Zillow is well-positioned, as its control of potential buyers/renters and expanding product portfolio should lead to a greater share of transactions and increased revenue per transaction.
- While potential economic weakness is a concern for most companies currently, the possibility of lower rates means that Zillow is better positioned than most.
- Investors have been willing to look through Zillow's recent weakness, though, meaning a return to growth and profitability is already largely priced in.
