I was recently struck by the fact that the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT), a fund that tracks shares in Argentine companies traded on the NYSE, has the best global performance in 2024, with returns of
ARGT: A Top Performing Global Fund On Track For Sustained Strong Returns
Summary
- The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has surged nearly 35% in 2024, driven by President Milei's austerity measures and economic reforms.
- Key holdings like MercadoLibre, YPF Sociedad Anónima, and Argentine banks have significantly contributed to ARGT's performance, reflecting Argentina's economic recovery.
- Despite the ETF's price appreciation, valuations remain attractive compared to other emerging market peers, and ARGT still offers upside potential.
- Challenges remain, including the hyperinflation scenario, economic activity, and poverty, but Milei's policies and governance will be crucial for sustained improvement.
