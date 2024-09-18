Bonds have not been popular since 2020, which may offer a reason to revisit the market. The article today will focus on one of my favorite mechanisms to invest in the bond market via exchange-traded fund (ETF), known as the

Mitchell is a mechanical engineer and MBA student. His personal portfolio consists mostly of a broad index at any given moment. However, he still likes companies that perform well on key metrics and will enter a small position if they are well-price through corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VGIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.