MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is positioning itself beyond their single-revenue stream of mining and selling BTC. The firm is actively seeking additional avenues as BTC becomes less profitable as a result of the April halving event and the higher global hashrate, pushing
MARA Holdings Is Turning Into A Leveraged Bitcoin Fund
Summary
- MARA Holdings is diversifying beyond BTC mining, exploring data center cohosting, infrastructure integrations, and heat generation partnerships to offset declining BTC profitability.
- MARA's HODL strategy involves holding BTC for value appreciation while mining and selling Kaspa to cover operational costs, despite increased mining costs post-BTC halving event.
- The firm faces challenges as a late entrant in the data center cooling market and may struggle to gain significant market share with its dual immersion technology.
- I rate MARA as a SELL with a price target of $10.62/share due to added risks from the HODL strategy and potential difficulties in new ventures.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.