Sirius XM To Offer The Cheapest In-Car Subscription Ever, The Markets Are Sceptical

Sep. 18, 2024 2:12 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stock
Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
793 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Sirius XM is launching a $10/month in-car music-only subscription to attract younger, price-sensitive customers, despite potential risks to average revenue per user.
  • The new plan aims to expand the subscriber base, leveraging proprietary content and listener data from 360L receivers to minimize down-trading risks.
  • The recent Liberty Media Transaction is expected to improve valuation multiples, despite short-term free cash flow guidance being lower due to non-recurring expenses.
  • Sirius XM offers attractive free cash flow yields, but investor confidence hinges on management's ability to navigate pricing strategy changes and market segmentation effectively.

Senior businessman turning on his car radio while driving

bluecinema/E+ via Getty Images

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is planning to launch the cheapest in-car subscription ever at only $10 a month. This music-only plan will also include streaming services.

Sirius is already offering a discounted $17-a-month Music Showcase plan which includes

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
793 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.Former Associate at a $10 billion hedge fund, with 15 years of professional experience in equity markets. Holds a First-Class Honours degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and is a CFA Level III candidate.An avid reader and a Berkshire Hathaway buff.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIRI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIRI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SIRI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News