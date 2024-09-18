Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is a massive retail broker and banking company with a long history of strong client asset gathering. Given recent levels of interest rates and client cash dynamics a huge focus for the company has been
Charles Schwab: Behemoth Retail Broker; Estimates Appear High; Initiate Sell Rating
Summary
- Charles Schwab (SCHW) is a massive retail broker and banking company with strong asset gathering but faces challenges due to anticipated Fed rate cuts.
- Given the expected trajectory of interest rates, I view SCHW as a SELL, anticipating lower consensus EPS estimates in upcoming quarters.
- SCHW's revenue mix has shifted significantly, with over 50% derived from Net Interest Income, making NNA trends and cash composition critical for revenue outlook.
- Despite embedded tailwinds, the challenging interest rate environment makes it difficult for SCHW to meet market EPS expectations, justifying a SELL rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.