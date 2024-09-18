Intapp: Top-Tier Retention, Yet Relatively Undervalued

Sep. 18, 2024 2:59 PM ETIntapp, Inc. (INTA) Stock
Mountainside Research profile picture
Mountainside Research
146 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • I assign a 'Buy' for Intapp stock due to strong growth, top-tier retention, and modest relative valuation.
  • Intapp generated their first operating profit in Q4 2024.
  • Intapp’s EV/Revenue multiple is significantly lower than comparable company Clearwater Analytics, suggesting undervaluation.
  • Intapp’s primary risk is a potential plateau in new customer growth, but strong retention and upselling mitigate concerns.

Two businesspeople looking at desktop computer monitor and discussing work at desk

Luis Alvarez

Thesis

I recommend a ‘Buy’ rating for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) primarily due to its strong growth, top-tier retention, and modest relative valuation.

Company Overview

Intapp is a developer of software for professional and financial services firms across the

This article was written by

Mountainside Research profile picture
Mountainside Research
146 Followers
Follow for analysis of software and technology companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News