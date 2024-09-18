In the past few weeks, I have written many articles about various companies and in several of these articles I included a section about the U.S. economy and why it appears headed for a recession.
U.S. Market: The Fed Pivot Has Arrived
Summary
- The U.S. economy appears headed for a recession, and the Fed pivot is the next hint or typical step occurring before a recession.
- The banking system looks stable, but banks are still sitting on extreme high levels of unrealized losses.
- But many other metrics are slowly getting worse — loans delinquencies and bankruptcies are increasing, initial claims are slowly rising, housing permits are declining.
- And the yield curve is on its way to completely re-invert again, which is also occurring right before the economy enters a recession.
