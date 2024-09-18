In 2023, I was asked to put together a U.S. stock portfolio for the times. How do we grab enough growth while side-stepping the extreme valuation of the cap-weighted U.S. market? Over the last decade or more, the U.S. market has been driven by
The Magnificent 12 GARP Portfolio Beats The Magnificent 7 Fuelled S&P 500 In 2024
Summary
- In 2023, I crafted a GARP-focused U.S. stock portfolio to balance growth and valuation, avoiding the high valuations of the Magnificent 7 and the market.
- The 12 Conviction Picks from mid-2023, including Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway, and Dick's Sporting Goods, outperformed the S&P 500 with a 36.96% CAGR.
- Despite a slight dip in 2024, the portfolio still beat the market by 6%, driven by financials, healthcare, retail, and industrial sector stocks.
- 6 other stocks identified in June 2024 have outperformed the market and the conviction picks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, RTX, CARR, OTIS, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, ABT, BLK, NKE, PEP, LOW, TLT, GMET, BATT, FRHLF, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.