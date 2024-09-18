The S&P 500 continues to shake off recent concerns and charge higher, now sitting at nearly a 20% gain for the year. Against this backdrop, I continue to recommend rotating more of your portfolio toward lesser-known value stocks that have fallen this year and, in
YETI Holdings Is Now A Great Value Proposition (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading YETI to a buy rating, as the stock is now trading at a cheap ~13x forward P/E multiple on raised FY25 estimates.
- The company boosted its FY24 guidance expectations owing to strong execution in Q2, particularly in the cooler category.
- Despite competitive risks, YETI's strategic investments in infrastructure and international markets position it well for future growth.
