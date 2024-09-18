Microsoft: Buy In Time For AI Payoff

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • We remain buy-rated on Microsoft, anticipating an AI payoff in 2025.
  • Our belief is that Microsoft’s next leg of material outperformance will come from its heavy AI-related investments turning into AI monetization.
  • We think the company is uniquely positioned to stand on that leg next year due to its positioning with Copilot sticky integration and better Azure growth as macro headwinds ease.
  • We expect Microsoft to be an outperformer for 2025.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Money protection - Dollar in barbed wire

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We're maintaining our buy rating on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), but updating our investment thesis. The stock fell after reporting its Q4 results, showcasing a top and bottom beat but weaker Azure growth. For the quarter, the company reported a 15% Y/Y increase

Tired of losing money? Our Tech Contrarians team of Wall Street analysts sifts through the noise in the tech industry and captures outperformers through a coveted research process. We let the work speak for itself here

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.91K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News