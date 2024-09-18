Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 18, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Samantha Reburn - Chief Legal Officer

Charles Salameh - CEO

Jeremy Wubs - COO and Chief Marketing Officer

Larry Stock - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

David Kwan - TD Cowen

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Sangoma Investor Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Samantha Reburn, Chief Legal Officer. Please go ahead, Ms. Reburn.

Samantha Reburn

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone, and welcome to Sangoma's fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2024 investor call. We are recording the call and we'll make it available on our website for anyone who is unable to join us live.

I'm here today together with Charles Salameh, Sangoma's Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Wubs, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer; and Larry Stock, Chief Financial Officer, to take you through the results of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024. We will discuss the press release that was distributed early today together with the company’s financial statements and MD&A, which are both available on SEDAR+, EDGAR and our website.

As a reminder, Sangoma reports under International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS, and during the call we may refer to terms such as adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS measure, but is defined in our MD&A.

Before we start, I’d like to remind you that statements made during the course of this call that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements regarding the company or management’s intentions, estimates, plans, expectations and strategies for the future. Because such statements deal with future events, they’re subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially